Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 349,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 58,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.