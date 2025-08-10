Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Nebius Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household goods that a supermarket or grocery store keeps on hand to meet customer demand. Managing these stocks involves ordering, storing and rotating products to ensure shelves remain stocked, freshness is maintained and waste is minimized. In a financial context, “grocery stocks” can also refer to the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the grocery retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,614,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,340,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $981.20. 1,186,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $837.63 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $979.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.62. The company has a market cap of $435.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ NBIS traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,641,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $71.49.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,762. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $425.90 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.57.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $104.11. 7,327,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,056,105. The company has a market cap of $830.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

