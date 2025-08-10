Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 72899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Guild by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Guild by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 95,327 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

