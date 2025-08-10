Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:NMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

NMAR stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – March (NMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

