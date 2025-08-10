Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,438 PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Stock Up 0.4%

PBFB stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (PBFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBFB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

