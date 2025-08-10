Harbour Investments Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 114,050 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

