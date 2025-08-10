Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 167,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

