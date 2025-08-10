Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $34,000 in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFSM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,638,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:AFSM opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.