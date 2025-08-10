Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (KFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

