Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 163 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 246,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,849.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

