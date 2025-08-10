Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 4.4% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

