HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACAD FY2027 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.60 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,446 shares of company stock worth $454,634. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

