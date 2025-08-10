Head-To-Head Analysis: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 0 0 0.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 874.03%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% AlloVir N/A -71.03% -61.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and AlloVir”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $59.76 million 2.05 $8.31 million $0.04 38.50 AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($20.23) -0.13

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats AlloVir on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About AlloVir

AlloVir, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The firm’s technology platforms deliver commercially scalable solutions by leveraging off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T-cells targeting devastating viral pathogens for immunocompromised patients under viral attack. The company was founded by Malcolm K. Brenner, Juan F. Vera, Helen E. Heslop, Cliona M. Rooney, John R. Wilson, and Ann M. Leen in August 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

