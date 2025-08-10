Head-To-Head Comparison: Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) versus Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Cos 0.99% -852.36% 5.25% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bausch Health Cos and Targeted Medical Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Cos 0 3 0 0 2.00 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bausch Health Cos presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.98%. Given Bausch Health Cos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Cos is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

This table compares Bausch Health Cos and Targeted Medical Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Cos $9.63 billion 0.22 -$46.00 million $0.26 22.19 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Cos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bausch Health Cos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bausch Health Cos beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

