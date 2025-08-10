Head to Head Comparison: DIAMCOR MINING (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) versus PURE EGY MINRLS (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Volatility and Risk

DIAMCOR MINING has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURE EGY MINRLS has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMCOR MINING and PURE EGY MINRLS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DIAMCOR MINING alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMCOR MINING N/A N/A -39.40% PURE EGY MINRLS -74.31% -1.15% -1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIAMCOR MINING and PURE EGY MINRLS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMCOR MINING $830,000.00 1.44 -$4.81 million ($0.01) -0.71 PURE EGY MINRLS $400,000.00 12.65 -$620,000.00 ($0.01) -14.90

PURE EGY MINRLS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIAMCOR MINING. PURE EGY MINRLS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIAMCOR MINING, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DIAMCOR MINING beats PURE EGY MINRLS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAMCOR MINING

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

About PURE EGY MINRLS

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAMCOR MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAMCOR MINING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.