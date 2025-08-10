Head to Head Contrast: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A ArcBest 3.90% 8.67% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and ArcBest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $32.72 million 2.89 -$2.09 million N/A N/A ArcBest $4.18 billion 0.39 $173.96 million $6.72 10.55

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcBest has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and ArcBest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 ArcBest 0 7 6 0 2.46

ArcBest has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given ArcBest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcBest is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ArcBest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ArcBest beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products. The segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The Asset-Light segment provides ground expedite services; third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over-the-road, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; less-than- and full container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. This segment also offers premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services; and engages in the final mile, time-critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, brokered LTL, and trade show shipping activities. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

