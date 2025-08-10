Head to Head Review: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and SEGRO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.17 billion 0.81 $93.41 million $0.28 22.68 SEGRO $862.60 million 13.33 $759.07 million N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Uniti Group and SEGRO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 3 0 1 2.50 SEGRO 0 3 0 1 2.50

Uniti Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than SEGRO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 2.96% -1.43% 0.66% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uniti Group beats SEGRO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network. The Uniti Fiber segment includes the operation of infrastructure solutions, cell site backhauls, and dark fiber. The Corporate segment consists of office and shared service functions. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

