Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,227 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $187.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $190.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
