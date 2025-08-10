Headlands Technologies LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.62 and a 200-day moving average of $395.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

