Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

