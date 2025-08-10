Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,432,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 738,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 506,363 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $32.42 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

