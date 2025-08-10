Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 56,654 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,654 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXU. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 185,645 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

