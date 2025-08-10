Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,295,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
