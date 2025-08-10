Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,295,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.