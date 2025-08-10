Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,295,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

