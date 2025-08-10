Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,295,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Stock Up 6.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.