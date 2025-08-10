Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $18.50. Ichor shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 851,348 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The firm has a market cap of $598.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 95.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ichor by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 105.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

