iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 137,918.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

