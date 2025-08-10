Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given a $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $62.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

NYSE NGVT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,264. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ingevity by 21.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

