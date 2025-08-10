Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Set at $62.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) received a $62.00 price objective from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

