Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of EOCT stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

