Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 7.36% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDEC. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEC opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

