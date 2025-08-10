Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

Shares of XDSQ stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

