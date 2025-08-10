Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 656.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

