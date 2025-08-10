Innoviva FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Innoviva in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

INVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.38. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Innoviva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

