Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB) & Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Critical Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insynergy Products and Barnes & Noble Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.49 -$17.65 million ($0.02) -1.85 Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.56

Insynergy Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnes & Noble Education. Insynergy Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes & Noble Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Insynergy Products and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insynergy Products -20.93% -42.34% -15.68% Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Insynergy Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats Insynergy Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insynergy Products

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

