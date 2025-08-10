Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,510,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $184,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6,261.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $40.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

