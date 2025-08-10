Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.