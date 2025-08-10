Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

