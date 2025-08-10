Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
