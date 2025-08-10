Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

