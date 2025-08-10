Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 222,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,092,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

