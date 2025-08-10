Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3,930.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

