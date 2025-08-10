iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 179,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
