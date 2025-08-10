iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 841.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

