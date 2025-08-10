iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.11. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

