iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,086 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

