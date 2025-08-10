iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.35 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $80.68 and a one year high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

