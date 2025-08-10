iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Stake Reduced by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMN opened at $26.75 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.