iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 412,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,195,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.