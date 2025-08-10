iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

